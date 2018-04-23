Simon was scratched from Game 6 against the Flyers on Sunday.

Simon was a near lock to get relegated to an observer role as soon as Patric Hornqvist was given the green light to return. In his two-game appearance, the 23-year-old Simon notched a pair of helpers and even logged time on the power play (1:53 per game). If coach Mike Sullivan decides he wants some more depth scoring for the second round, he could opt to insert the Czech into the lineup for Tom Kuhnhackl -- although the German's physicality likely keeps him on the fourth line.