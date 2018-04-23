Penguins' Dominik Simon: Back in press box
Simon was scratched from Game 6 against the Flyers on Sunday.
Simon was a near lock to get relegated to an observer role as soon as Patric Hornqvist was given the green light to return. In his two-game appearance, the 23-year-old Simon notched a pair of helpers and even logged time on the power play (1:53 per game). If coach Mike Sullivan decides he wants some more depth scoring for the second round, he could opt to insert the Czech into the lineup for Tom Kuhnhackl -- although the German's physicality likely keeps him on the fourth line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...