Coach Mike Sullivan said Simon is being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

Simon missed a good chunk of the second period but was able to return for the third before exiting for good. The 25-year-old managed to score the Penguins' first goal of the game before departing. Fellow top-six winger Dominik Kahun also sustained an upper-body injury in this contest, so the Pens may need to call up reinforcements from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before Tuesday's game versus the Flyers.