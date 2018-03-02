Penguins' Dominik Simon: Called up from minors
Simon was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Simon will provide emergency forward depth for the Pens, as Zach Aston-Reese is dealing with an upper-body malady. Given Pittsburgh's depth down the middle, the 23-year-old Simon will almost certainly have to move to the wing in order to get into the lineup -- something he has done in the past playing with Sidney Crosby.
