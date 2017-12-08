The Penguins recalled Simon from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Tom Kuhnhackl suffered an upper-body during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders, so if he's unavailable for Saturday's matchup with Toronto, Simon will draw into the lineup against the Maple Leafs. The 23-year-old forward has been productive in the minors this season, notching three goals and 16 points in 20 contests.