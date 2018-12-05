Penguins' Dominik Simon: Can't finish game
Simon exited early from Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche and didn't return, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan had no updates on Simon's condition after the game. Simon was a key part of the Penguins' offense, flanking Sidney Crosby on the top line while logging power-play minutes. Expect an update by Thursday's game versus the Islanders.
