Simon left Saturday's game against the Sharks with an apparent upper-body injury, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Simon caught an elbow up high from Sharks defenseman Radim Simek. No update on Simon's status was available after the game -- for now, consider the winger day-to-day. The Penguins' return to action Tuesday against the Senators -- expect an update on the 25-year-old Czech prior to that contest.