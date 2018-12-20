Simon will dress Thursday against Minnesota.

Simon hasn't played since Dec. 4 due to a lower-body injury but will return to the lineup for Thursday's home contest. He'll play alongside Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel on Pittsburgh's second line, and while his stats won't blow anybody away, the Czech-born forward has averaged a point every two games this season. He's certainly a risky play but you could do a lot worse. To make room for Simon, Zach Aston-Reese will be a healthy scratch.