Penguins' Dominik Simon: Considered week-to-week
Simon (upper body) is facing an extended absence and was labelled week-to-week by coach Mike Sullivan.
Simon was stuck in a 12-game goal drought prior to getting hurt during which he managed a mere one helper while logging 13:23 of ice time. Based on the winger's recovery timeline, he may miss out of the 30-point mark, a threshold he was challenging with 22 points in 64 contests. With Simon sidelined, Sam Lafferty figures to jump back into the lineup.
