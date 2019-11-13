Simon recorded a power-play assist Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to New York.

Before picking up the lone assist on Jared McCann's power-play goal in the second period, Simon had gone four games without a point. The 25-year-old is up to 10 points in 18 games this season, but Simon offers little upside from a fantasy standpoint, considering his career-high for points in a season came last year when he finished with 28.