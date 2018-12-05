Penguins' Dominik Simon: Dealing with lower-body injury
Simon suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's clash with Colorado and is considered day-to-day.
While Simon hasn't been ruled out against the Islanders on Thursday, it seems unlikely the winger will suit up considering he missed Wednesday's practice session. If he is absent, Bryan Rust figures to jump up to the first line, while Garrett Wilson comes down from the press box.
More News
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Can't finish game•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Posts two points versus Coyotes•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Bags two apples Thursday•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Picks up point versus Oilers•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Two points in six games•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Ready for 2018-19 campaign•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...