Simon will be a game-time decision against the Avalanche on Monday, as he is under the weather, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Simon's potential absence -- along with Patric Hornqvist (upper body) traveling back to Pittsburgh -- could open the door for Josh Archibald to make a rare appearance in the lineup. After snagging a pair of helpers in his first game this season, the 23-year-old Simon has been missing from the scoresheet in his previous three outings. The team should provide an update on the center's status closer to puck drop.

