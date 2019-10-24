Simon picked up an assist versus the Lightning on Wednesday, in addition to registering five shots and one block.

Simon's play to get the puck into a scoring area will no doubt be overshadowed by the beauty of a pass Sidney Crosby made to Jake Guentzel, but it was Simon's effort to win a race to the puck that started everything in motion. The natural center appears to be cementing himself on the top line, as he has racked up one goal and four helpers in his previous six contests. As long as he continues to lineup on Crosby's right side, the 25-year-old Simon will be a top-end fantasy option.