Simon scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-2 rout of the Rangers.

The 24-year-old hadn't collected a point in five games since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury, but Simon was able to join in on a very balanced attack by the Pens in this one, as six different players posted multi-point nights. He's already set new career highs with six goals and 17 points through 34 games, and while Simon's lack of power-play time does limit his fantasy upside, he's proving to be a solid asset in deeper formats in his first full NHL campaign.