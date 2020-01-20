Penguins' Dominik Simon: Good to go Tuesday
Simon (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Flyers on Tuesday.
Simon scored a goal in Sunday's clash with Boston prior to sustaining his lower-body issue. With the Czech native available, he figures to continue filling his first-line role alongside Sidney Crosby. In four games since Crosby's return, Simon racked up two goals, two helpers and six shots.
