Penguins' Dominik Simon: Grabs helper
Simon notched an assist in Tuesday's victory over the Blue Jackets.
Simon tallied a pair of assists in his previous three games while averaging just 10:02 of ice time. With the departure of Tanner Pearson, Simon could see more ice time and likely won't have to serve as a healthy scratch as often. An injury to Bryan Rust (lower body) could further increase Simon's minutes down the stretch.
