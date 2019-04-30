Penguins' Dominik Simon: Headed to Worlds
Simon will join the Czech Republic for the 2019 IIHF World Championships.
Simon hasn't played for his national team since 2014-15 due to his commitments with the Penguins, but will link up with the squad in Slovakia after Pittsburgh was bounced from the playoffs. In his 10 previous World Championship outings, the natural center notched one goal, five assists and two PIM. With the Pens this year, the 24-year-old set career highs in games (71), goals (eight), assists (20) and shots (121). Now a permanent fixture on the 23-man roster, Simon should be capable of pushing for the 30-point mark in 2019-20.
