Play

Simon was bounced from the first line against Los Angeles on Wednesday following the addition of Conor Sheary at the deadline.

Dropped into a fourth-line role, Simon logged a mere 7:29 of ice time, his fewest minutes this season. While his demotion may not be permanent, the Czech native should be considered a low-end fantasy option as long as he remains off of Sidney Crosby's line.

More News
Our Latest Stories