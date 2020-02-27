Penguins' Dominik Simon: Ice time dips
Simon was bounced from the first line against Los Angeles on Wednesday following the addition of Conor Sheary at the deadline.
Dropped into a fourth-line role, Simon logged a mere 7:29 of ice time, his fewest minutes this season. While his demotion may not be permanent, the Czech native should be considered a low-end fantasy option as long as he remains off of Sidney Crosby's line.
