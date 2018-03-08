Simon suffered a lower-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Flyers and his status will be updated again Thursday.

Simon logged just 4:34 of ice time in Wednesday's contest before exiting, leaving a Penguins squad already down Bryan Rust (upper body) extremely shorthanded up front. The 23-year-old pivot owns just 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his time with the NHL club this season, so his status will likely only be of concern to those in deep formats. Regardless, the Penguins could be forced to promote reinforcements from the AHL ahead of Saturday's game in Toronto if both he and Rust stand a chance to miss out.