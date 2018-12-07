Penguins' Dominik Simon: Lands on injured reserve
Simon (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
By putting Simon on IR, the center will miss at least the next three outings due to his lower-body issue, although the team has yet to provide a specific update on his injury, so it could be longer. In order to bolster their forward ranks, the Penguins promoted Jean-Sebastien Dea from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
