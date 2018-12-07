Simon (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

By putting Simon on IR, the center will miss at least the next three outings due to his lower-body issue, although the team has yet to provide a specific update on his injury, so it could be longer. In order to bolster their forward ranks, the Penguins promoted Jean-Sebastien Dea from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

