Simon (illness) won't play in Monday's tilt against Colorado on Monday.

Simon had played in four of five games since he was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton notching two assists and averaging 13:01 of ice time, but wasn't able to recover enough to participate in Monday's tilt. Josh Archibald will skate on the fourth line in Simon's absence, and the Czech native will try to return to the ice Thursday against Columbus.