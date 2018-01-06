Penguins' Dominik Simon: Notches two helps in win
Simon recorded two assists during Friday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.
The 23-year-old Czech has made nice strides in the AHL since debuting in 2015-16, and he's had a cup of coffee with Pittsburgh in each of the previous two campaigns. Through his first seven games with the Penguins this year, Simon recorded just two assists, but he showed immediate chemistry with Sidney Crosby and Daniel Sprong on Friday. There's oodles of potential for Simon's fantasy value to climb in short order if he sticks on No. 87's flank.
