Penguins' Dominik Simon: Out Thursday
Simon (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Islanders, NHL.com's Wes Crosby reports.
Simon is considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, which suggests he could return to action as soon as Saturday against the Senators. Garrett Wilson will fill in on the Penguins' fourth line until Simon is deemed fit to play.
