Simon (thumb) landed a two-year, $1.5 million contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Simon appeared in 33 games for the Penguins last season, in which he tallied four goals, eight helpers and 36 shots. In eight postseason contests, the Czech failed to register a goal and added just three assists. Where the 23-year-old fits into the lineup during the 2018-19 campaign will likely depend how coach Mike Sullivan decides to deploy fellow winger Daniel Sprong.