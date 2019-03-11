Penguins' Dominik Simon: Picks up assist
Simon recorded an assist and two shots in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Sunday.
Simon skated only 7:37 in the contest, his fourth-lowest workload of the season over 58 appearances. Simon has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) for the year, to go with 98 shots. Right now, he's in the bottom-six, but he could be worth a look if he gets promoted to a higher line.
