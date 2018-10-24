Penguins' Dominik Simon: Picks up point versus Oilers
Simon notched an assist in Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton.
The fact that Simon was able to contribute offensive Tuesday is somewhat impressive when you consider he logged a mere 4:19 of ice time. The Czech's minimal usage, combined with the fact that he has no shots in his last two games, doesn't bode well for him writing his name on the scoresheet with any sort of consistency.
