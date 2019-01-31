Penguins' Dominik Simon: Plays key role in statement win
Simon recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
The forward drew an assist on Sidney Crosby's game-winner. Simon logged an impressive 18:16 of ice time against Tampa Bay -- second most of the season -- and played a key role in what was an important win for Pittsburgh in its ongoing pursuit for breathing room in the standings. With 19 of his 21 points coming five-on-five, it's safe to say the 24-year-old is doing most of his damage at even strength, despite playing nearly a minute (42 seconds) of every power play.
More News
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Gets back on scoresheet•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Quiet in return•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Confirmed to play Thursday•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Upgraded to day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Remains week-to-week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...