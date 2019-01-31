Simon recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

The forward drew an assist on Sidney Crosby's game-winner. Simon logged an impressive 18:16 of ice time against Tampa Bay -- second most of the season -- and played a key role in what was an important win for Pittsburgh in its ongoing pursuit for breathing room in the standings. With 19 of his 21 points coming five-on-five, it's safe to say the 24-year-old is doing most of his damage at even strength, despite playing nearly a minute (42 seconds) of every power play.