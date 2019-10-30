Simon posted a goal and three points with a plus-3 rating, three shots on net and a hit in a 7-1 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed playing with Sidney Crosby this season. He's been on Crosby's line in the past, but he's finally yielding the results of skating with the superstar linemate. Simon has two goals and nine points with a plus-5 rating and 27 shots on goal in 13 games this season.