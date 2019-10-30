Penguins' Dominik Simon: Posts three points in win
Simon posted a goal and three points with a plus-3 rating, three shots on net and a hit in a 7-1 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed playing with Sidney Crosby this season. He's been on Crosby's line in the past, but he's finally yielding the results of skating with the superstar linemate. Simon has two goals and nine points with a plus-5 rating and 27 shots on goal in 13 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.