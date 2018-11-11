Simon recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.

On his goal, the 24-year-old made himself available for a tip-in score, and Bryan Rust found him right in front of net for the easy second-period goal. Then to end the period, Simon hit an open Patrick Hornqvist, who one-timed the puck past Darcy Kuemper. Simon looks good on Sidney Crosby's wing, and if he stays there, he should be on every fantasy team in deeper leagues. Simon has four goals and 10 points in 15 games this season.