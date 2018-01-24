Penguins' Dominik Simon: Pots goal versus Carolina
Simon scored the Pens' opening goal of their 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Using Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce as a screen, Simon sniped the puck past Cam Ward to tie the game up midway through the second period. Since being inserted into the lineup Jan. 4, the winger has tallied two goals, three assists and 16 shots in nine outings. Currently playing on the top line, the 23-year-old seems to be taking full advantage of the benefits that come with being on Sidney Crosby's wing.
