Penguins' Dominik Simon: Projected to play
Simon (illness) is in the expected lineup for Thursday's clash with the Blue Jackets.
Simon missed Monday's game against Colorado due to an illness, but the 23-year-old forward was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's contest after getting several days to rest and recover. The 2015 fifth-round pick is expected to occupy a top-six role Thursday, skating with Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby on Pittsburgh's first line.
