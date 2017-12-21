Simon (illness) is in the expected lineup for Thursday's clash with the Blue Jackets.

Simon missed Monday's game against Colorado due to an illness, but the 23-year-old forward was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's contest after getting several days to rest and recover. The 2015 fifth-round pick is expected to occupy a top-six role Thursday, skating with Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby on Pittsburgh's first line.

