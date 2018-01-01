Simon was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The Penguins made a series of depth moves following the New Year's Eve road loss to the Red Wings, with Simon quickly reascending to the highest ranks following his demotion Saturday. The 23-year-old pivot has fashioned 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in the minors this season and two assists represent his total in the NHL this campaign.

