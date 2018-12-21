Penguins' Dominik Simon: Quiet in return
Simon saw 12:56 of ice time and blocked a shot in his return to the lineup Thursday, as Pittsburgh topped the visiting Wild by a 2-1 score.
It was an uneventful return for the bottom-six forward. His value would spike if Simon were moved up to one of Pittsburgh's high-skill power-play units, but such a move doesn't seem to be forthcoming.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...