Simon (thumb) is fully healed ahead of training camp and took part in Thursday's informal skate, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Simon suffered the injury during the postseason, but it didn't prevent him from being able to suit up. With his thumb now fully healed, the winger will likely battle with Zach Aston-Reese for a spot in the lineup throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

