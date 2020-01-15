Simon scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over Minnesota.

With his tally, Simon ended a six-game goalless streak and registered just his second multi-point effort of the year. For now, the Czech is set to play on Pittsburgh's No. 1 line alongside Sidney Crosby, an assignment that would give any NHL player decent fantasy value. Simon's hold on the spot is tenuous at best and he could face challenges from Patric Hornqvist and Alex Galchenyuk. Additionally, Pittsburgh will no doubt be in the market for a top-six winger heading into the trade deadline, but for now, the job belongs to Simon who has already benefited.