Penguins' Dominik Simon: Relegated to minor-league affiliate
The Penguins reassigned Simon to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
The Penguins recalled Daniel Sprong in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Simon's services up front. The 2015 fifth-round pick will return to a prominent role with the Baby Pens, where he's racked up three goals and 16 points in 20 games this season.
