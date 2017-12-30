The Penguins reassigned Simon to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

The Penguins recalled Daniel Sprong in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Simon's services up front. The 2015 fifth-round pick will return to a prominent role with the Baby Pens, where he's racked up three goals and 16 points in 20 games this season.

