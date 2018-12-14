Simon, who is currently on injured reserve, is considered week-to-week, according to coach Mike Sullivan, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

The news likely rules Simon out for the next five games at a minimum. Prior to getting hurt, the young winger was goalless in 11 straight games, during which he managed a mere three assists. Once activated from injured reserve, the Czech is unlikely to find himself back on the top line with Sidney Crosby, which limits his fantasy value.