Penguins' Dominik Simon: Removed from injured reserve
Simon (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Simon missed the last eight games due to his lower-body issue. Whether the Czech slots into the lineup, and where that might be, likely won't be determined until the Pens take the ice for warmups, but if he does play, it figures to come at the expense of Derek Grant.
