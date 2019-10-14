Simon scored a goal on his lone shot and was plus-2 with two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Jets.

The 25-year-old deposited a loose puck in front to put the Penguins up 4-2 late in the second period and Pittsburgh went on to blow it wide open in the third period. Simon only registered eight goals and 28 points in 71 games last season, but anyone who skates on a line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, as Simon did tonight, needs to at least be monitored going forward.