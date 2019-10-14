Penguins' Dominik Simon: Scores first goal of the season
Simon scored a goal on his lone shot and was plus-2 with two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Jets.
The 25-year-old deposited a loose puck in front to put the Penguins up 4-2 late in the second period and Pittsburgh went on to blow it wide open in the third period. Simon only registered eight goals and 28 points in 71 games last season, but anyone who skates on a line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, as Simon did tonight, needs to at least be monitored going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.