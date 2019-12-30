Penguins' Dominik Simon: Scores goal Friday
Simon scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over Nashville.
With his tally, Simon ended a 23-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 29 versus Philadelphia. Through the first 38 games of the year, the center notched 14 points and should be capable of pushing for the career-high 28 he set last season. Unless he gets bumped up to a top-six role at some point, the Czech native won't offer much beyond mid-range fantasy value.
More News
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Adds assist•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Contributes assist in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Posts three points in win•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Garners assist Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Scores first goal of the season•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Headed to Worlds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.