Simon scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over Nashville.

With his tally, Simon ended a 23-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 29 versus Philadelphia. Through the first 38 games of the year, the center has notched 14 points and should be capable of pushing for the career-high 28 he set last season. Unless he gets bumped up to a top-six role at some point, the Czech native won't offer much beyond mid-range fantasy value.