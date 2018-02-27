Simon was sent back Monday to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

After Simon had a two goal outburst against Minnesota on Jan. 25, he's only posted two assists in 12 games since, and newly acquired Derick Brassard might have bumped him out of the lineup. The 23-year-old has totaled 63 points (19 goals, 44 assists) in his last 91 games over the last two seasons in the minors, and should be a popular option for recall later in the season.