Penguins' Dominik Simon: Set to return
Simon (lower body) is available against the Devils on Friday.
Simon told reporters, "I'm excited to be back and excited to play again," although whether he returns to the lineup right away remains to be seen, as coach Mike Sullivan could decide to keep Josh Jooris in on the Pens' fourth line. If the 232-year-old Simon does suit up versus New Jersey, it would end a six-game stint on the sidelines.
