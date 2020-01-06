Penguins' Dominik Simon: Snags helper Sunday
Simon garnered an assist against the Panthers on Sunday.
Simon picked up an assist on the Penguins' lone goal (scored by Jared McCann) in Sunday's disappointing 4-1 defeat. Following the injury of Jake Guentzel (shoulder), Simon finds himself suiting up in a second-line role and could remain in a top-six spot for the foreseeable future. In the past, the Czech native has played on Sidney Crosby's (groin) wing and with the world-class center nearing a return, Simon could provide excellent fantasy value heading into the back half of the season.
