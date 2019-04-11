Penguins' Dominik Simon: Snags helper
Simon notched an assist in Wednesday's Game 1 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Simon is bogged down in an 11-game goal drought and has added just three helpers over that stretch. The Czech native was slotted into a third-line role with Nick Bjugstad and Phil Kessel, but could face challenges from Zach Aston-Reese or Teddy Blueger for his spot in the lineup heading into Game 2 on Friday.
