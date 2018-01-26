Penguins' Dominik Simon: Strikes twice against Wild
Simon potted a pair of goals Thursday in a 6-3 win over visiting Minnesota.
The rookie opening the Penguins' six-goal onslaught just 3:54 into the first period before scoring their last goal early in the third. Simon looks great right now next to Sidney Crosby on the top line, so owners in deep leagues and those partaking in daily formats should keep an eye on his placement on the depth chart when play resumes after the All-Star break on Jan. 30 against San Jose.
