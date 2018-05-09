Penguins' Dominik Simon: Suffered thumb fracture
Simon told reporters he sustained a fractured left thumb during Wednesday's locker room cleanout, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
While Simon continued to play in the series versus Washington, he did not register a shot in the final two contests, which may have been due to his thumb injury. This season, the center split time between Pittsburgh and WIlkes-Barre/Scranton, as he logged 33 NHL games and 21 AHL contests. With the Penguins, the 23-year-old managed four goals and eight assists. Looking ahead to next year, the Czech will have to fight for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp and may have to start the campaign in the minors.
