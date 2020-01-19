Penguins' Dominik Simon: Sustains injury Sunday
Simon exited Sunday's game versus the Bruins with an undisclosed injury, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Simon left in the second period but returned for the third, where he was re-injured and went to the dressing room. He has yet to return and is likely done for the day. Simon notched his sixth goal and 20th point of the season before departing.
