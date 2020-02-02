Simon scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in a 4-3 win over Washington on Sunday.

Simon continues to take advantage of his assignment on Pittsburgh's top line alongisde Sidney Crosby, amassing five points (three goals, two assists) over his last seven games. Simon's goal Sunday, which staked the Penguins to a 3-1 lead, was his seventh in 52 games, leaving him one shy of the career-high eight he scored in 2018-19.