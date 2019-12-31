Penguins' Dominik Simon: Tickles twine Monday
Simon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Simon struck at 11:44 of the first period to stretch the Penguins' lead to 2-0. It's his second goal in the last three games. The 25-year-old has 15 points, 70 shots on goal and a minus-2 rating through 39 appearances this year. He's on pace to reach 30 points in 2019-20, which could interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.
