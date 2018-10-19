Penguins' Dominik Simon: Two points in six games
Simon has notched two points through the first six contests of the season.
Considering Simon is logging a mere 10:06 of ice time per game, two points is not terrible in terms of productivity. Given his limited opportunities, the winger's ceiling is likely in the 20-point range and could find himself down in the minors at some point during the 2018-19 campaign.
